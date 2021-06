FILE PHOTO: People wear protective masks as they walk with suitcases through the city centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 440 people in the week to June 19 from 1 in 520 the week before, Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

There were 122,500 people within the community population in England who were estimated to have had COVID-19 during the week, the ONS said, up from 105,000.