COVID-19 prevalence in England has stopped falling, slightly higher this week, ONS says

FILE PHOTO: People stand outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test centre at London Bridge Station, in London, Britain, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - An estimated 1 in 340 people in England had COVID-19 in latest figures from Britain’s Office For National Statistics, a slightly higher prevalence compared to the 1 in 370 figure given last week.

“In England, the percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) was likely level over the two weeks up to 3 April 2021; we estimate that 161,900 people within the community population in England had COVID-19,” the ONS said in its weekly infection survey.