FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past street art in Soho amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The rate of people contracting COVID-19 in England remained at around 50,000 per day in the week to Nov. 6, little changed from previous weeks, an official estimate showed on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics estimated that 1 in 85 people had COVID-19 in England last week, up a little from the 1 in 90 estimate the week before.