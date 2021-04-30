UK's ONS says prevalence of COVID-19 in England falls sharply again

FILE PHOTO: People relax during sunny weather in Hyde Park, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has fallen sharply for a third straight week, Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, with the estimated proportion of people infected at its lowest level since early September.

The ONS said that an estimated 1 in 1,010 people in England had COVID-19 in the week ending April 24, compared to 1 in 610 a week earlier.