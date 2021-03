FILE PHOTO: Britain's Business, Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng is seen outside 10 Downing Street London, Britain, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will go ahead with an inquiry into the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic but it is too early to do so yet, said business minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Wednesday.

“It seems premature to launch an inquiry when the pandemic is still all around us,” he told Sky News.