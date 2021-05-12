UK PM Johnson announces COVID-19 inquiry to start in 2022

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would establish an independent, public inquiry into the COVID crisis in 2022, adding it was talking to the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to set the terms.

“I can confirm today that the government will establish an independent, public inquiry on a statutory basis with full powers under the Inquiries Act of 2005, including the ability to compel the production of all relevant materials and take oral evidence in public under oath,” he told parliament. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Alistair Smout, writing by Elizabeth Piper)