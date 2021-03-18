UK public inquiry on COVID response? Not yet but sometime, minister says

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said it was not yet the time to have a formal public inquiry into the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic but that there might be a time in the future to look back to learn lessons.

Asked about a public inquiry, Jenrick said the government’s focus right now had to be the rollout of the vaccine.

“We are capable of learning lessons,” Jenrick told BBC radio. “There will come a time when we can do something more formal and look back and learn the lessons.”