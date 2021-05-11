Johnson vows to set up COVID inquiry in this parliament session

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual news conference to announce changes to lockdown rules in England at Downing Street, in London, Britain May 10, 2021. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his government would set up an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic during this parliamentary session.

Asked whether he would set up such an inquiry during this parliament, Johnson said: “I can certainly say that we will do that within this session. I have made that clear before, I do believe it is essential that we have a full proper public inquiry into the COVID pandemic.”

A parliamentary session usually runs for a year.