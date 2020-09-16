UK PM Johnson says government must keep in mind threat of interest rate rises

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the threat of interest rate rises is something his government had to keep in mind.

“The threat of future interest rate rises is something that we have to bear in mind,” he told a parliamentary committee after being asked whether the government was prepared for such an increase which could have an impact on the public finances. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alistair Smout)