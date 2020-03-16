UK's Johnson: N.Ireland as well protected from virus as Ireland

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that people in Northern Ireland were being as well protected from the coronavirus outbreak as people just across the border in the Republic of Ireland, which has adopted more stringent measures.

Johnson said his government was in daily contact with the Irish authorities to ensure as much coordination as possible.

The Republic of Ireland has shut schools but Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, has not. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Andy Bruce)