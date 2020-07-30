Healthcare
July 30, 2020 / 9:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-UK extends COVID-19 self-isolation to 10 days from 7

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes)

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Anyone who tests positive or shows symptoms of COVID-19 in Britain will have to self-isolate for 10 days instead of the previous seven, based on a low but tangible possibility that people could remain infectious for longer.

“In symptomatic people COVID-19 is most infectious just before, and for the first few days after symptoms begin,” the UK chief medical officers said in a statement on Thursday.

“Evidence, although still limited, has strengthened and shows that people with COVID-19 who are mildly ill and are recovering have a low but real possibility of infectiousness between 7 and 9 days after illness onset.”

The government said the change in the rule would come into force immediately. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton and Estelle Shirbon)

