UK TV host Eamonn Holmes' comments on COVID-19 and 5G 'ill-judged' - regulator

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s media regulator Ofcom said on Monday comments made by ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes about speculation linking COVID-19 and 5G mobile technology were “ill-judged and risked undermining viewers’ trust in advice from public authorities and scientific evidence”.

The free-to-air broadcaster came under fire on Tuesday after the presenter said no one knew whether a conspiracy theory that 5G masts help spread the novel coronavirus was true or not. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout)

