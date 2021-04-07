UK vaccine panel says under-30s should not receive Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is prepared in a vaccination centre at Newmarket Racecourse, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Newmarket, Britain March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should not give Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s vaccine to under 30s where possible, Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said on Wednesday, due to a very rare side effect of blood clots in the brain.

“Based on the available data and evidence, JCVI has advised that it is preferable for adults aged under 30 with no underlying conditions to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine where available,” said Wei Shen Lim, COVID-19 Chair for JCVI.