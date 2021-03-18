Jenrick says vaccine deliveries slower than hoped, will pick up in May

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick arrives on Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday that vaccine supply would be slower than hoped in coming weeks but that supply would increase in May, June and July.

“We have less supply than we might have hoped for the coming weeks but we expect it to increase again later through the course of April,” Jenrick told the BBC.

“The vaccine rollout will be slightly slower than we might have hoped but not slower than the target,” he said. “We have every reason to believe that supply will increase in the months of May, June and July.”