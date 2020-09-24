FACTBOX-What is in the UK's job-supporting Winter Economy Plan?

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday a new jobs support scheme that would help firms keep people employed but on shorter hours, as he warned he could not save every business or role.

As part of a “Winter Economy Plan,” Sunak also announced changes to tax rules and the terms of government loans to businesses. Here are the details:

JOB SUPPORT SCHEME

- Government to contribute to wages of employees who work fewer hours than normal due to decreased demand.

- Will be introduced from Nov. 1 and run for six months.

- Employers will continue to pay the wages of staff for the hours they work.

- But for the hours not worked, the government and the employer will each pay one-third of their equivalent salary.

- Employees must be working at least 33% of their usual hours in order to focus the support on viable jobs.

- The level of grant will be calculated based on employee’s usual salary, capped at 697.92 pounds per month.

- Government also introducing a Self Employment Income Support Scheme Grant (SEISS).

- The initial lump sum under SEISS will cover three months’ worth of profits for the period from November to the end of January next year. This is worth 20% of average monthly profits, up to a total of 1,875 pounds, the finance ministry said.

LOANS

- Extra flexibility for the Bounce Back Loan scheme.

- The length of the loan is extended from six years to 10, cutting monthly repayments by nearly half.

- Interest-only periods of up to six months and payment holidays will also be available to businesses.

- Government says it also intends to give Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme lenders the ability to extend the length of loans from a maximum of six years to 10 years if it will help businesses to repay the loan.

- Sunak said he would extend applications for the government’s coronavirus loan schemes until the end of November.

TAXATION

- The government extended the temporary 15% VAT cut for the tourism and hospitality sectors to the end of March next year.

- Up to half a million businesses who deferred their VAT bills will be given the option to pay back in smaller instalments.

Rather than paying a lump sum in full at the end March next year, they will be able to make 11 smaller interest-free payments during the 2021-22 financial year.

- Around 11 million self-assessment taxpayers will be able to benefit from a separate additional 12-month extension, meaning payments deferred from July 2020, and those due in January 2021, will now not need to be paid until January 2022.