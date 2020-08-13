UK job ads hit post-lockdown high in early August - recruiters

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Employers in Britain have posted the most job advertisements since the country went into its coronavirus lockdown in March, according to a survey published on Thursday.

Total job postings rose by 126,000 between Aug. 3-9 to 1.10 million, the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) said.

However, the total number of job postings remained well below the 1.35 million that were active in early March, before the lockdown, REC said. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Estelle Shirbon)