UK PM Johnson promises to help companies save jobs

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised to help companies try to save jobs put at risk by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are indeed tough times, and I have no doubt that many businesses, many employees are feeling a great deal of anxiety and uncertainty, and we will do our level best to protect them throughout this period,” Johnson said in parliament. (Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)