June 30, 2020 / 10:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM says will not attack companies, wealth creators to fund level-up plan

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would not fund his plan to “level up” the country by attacking companies or through a “punitive raid” on wealth creators.

“When I say level up I don’t mean attacking our great companies, I don’t mean impeding the success of London or launching some punitive raid on the wealth creators,” he said in a speech in central England. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

