We must live with COVID-19 like the flu in long term, says UK's Johnson

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - People must learn to live with the coronavirus just as they do with flu in the long term due to the availability of a vaccine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding there are no supply issues affecting jabs at the moment.

“The only reason I’m able to say...we must learn to live with COVID as we live with flu...in the long term is of course because we have this vaccination programme and the capability to evolve our vaccines,” he told parliament.