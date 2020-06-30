British PM promises "infrastructure revolution", more house building

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Tuesday to build more houses as part of an “infrastructure revolution” to get the country’s economy moving again after the coronavirus pandemic.

“This government will shortly bring forward the most radical reforms of our planning system since the end of the second world war,” he said in a speech in central England.

“We will build, build, build. Build back better, build back greener, build back faster.” (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Elizabeth Piper)