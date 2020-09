LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The latest COVID outbreaks in Britain may be more localised than the first wave during the spring, with very clear local peaks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

“We are seeing some very clear local peaks,” he said during a news conference. “It may be that... this is a more localised phenomenon.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)