UK PM Johnson says will outline exit plans from lockdown in coming days

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the government would outline plans for an easing of the coronavirus lockdown in the coming days but warned that there would be difficult judgments required.

“We simply cannot spell out now how fast or slow or even when those changes will be made, though clearly the government will be saying much more about this in the coming days,” Johnson said outside his Downing Street office.

“I want to serve notice now that these decisions will be taken with the maximum possible transparency and I want to share all our working and our thinking, my thinking, with you the British people. Of course we will be relying as ever on the science to inform us, as we have from the beginning.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)