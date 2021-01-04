UK PM Johnson says: 'no question' we'll have to take tougher COVID measures

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that there was no question that the government would have to impose tougher measures to tackle a new surge in the novel coronavirus.

“If you look at the numbers, there’s no question that we’re going to have to take tougher measures and we’ll be announcing those in due course,” Johnson said on a visit to see health workers receiving the Oxford vaccine. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)