Johnson on COVID-19: Things will be very different by the spring

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson smiles at a media briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in Downing Street, London, Britain January 15, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The situation regarding coronavirus will be very different by the spring, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday as Britain speeds up its vaccination programme to protect the most vulnerable from the disease.

“Things will be very different by the spring,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that we’re not going to be living with the consequences of the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic for a while to come.”