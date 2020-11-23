UK PM Johnson's COVID statement interrupted by technical problems

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement to parliament on the government’s winter plan was interrupted mid-sentence on Monday due to technical problems which cut the audio feed of his answers to lawmakers.

Parliament was briefly suspended to investigate the problem, and then health minister Matt Hancock stepped in to deputise for Johnson, who is self-isolating in Downing Street after he came into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. (Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)