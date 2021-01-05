More than 1.3 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in UK, says Johnson

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Over 1.3 million people in the United Kingdom have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, as England begins a new lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

“As of this afternoon, we have now vaccinated over 1.1 million people in England and over 1.3 million across the UK,” Johnson said at a news conference. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; writing by Costas Pitas. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)