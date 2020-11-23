UK's Johnson says there will be no compulsory COVID vaccination

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s government will not force people to have vaccinations against COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“There will be no compulsory vaccination. That’s not the way we do things in this country,” Johnson told a news conference.

“We think it (vaccination) is a good idea, and you know I totally reject the propaganda of the anti-vaxxers, they are wrong,” he said. “Everybody should get a vaccine as soon as it is available.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Estelle Shirbon, editing by David Milliken)