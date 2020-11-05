UK's Johnson says will rely on testing if vaccine success is limited

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country would rely on testing and better therapeutics and medicines to deal with COVID-19 if vaccines in development have only a limited success in tackling the virus spread.

“If you talk to the scientists, they say ... they believe things will start naturally to improve in the spring for a variety of other reasons such as the natural rhythm of these viruses and the improvement in weather conditions, which will mitigate against the spread of the virus,” Johnson told a media conference.

"The real progress we are going to see is with science."