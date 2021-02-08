UK PM Johnson says: I've got to lose more weight

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had to lose more weight when he met voters receiving their COVID-19 vaccination.

“I had so many needles in me when I was in the hospital, I just got totally used to it,” Johnson said. A member of public remarked how well the prime minister had done to get through his brush with COVID.

Johnson was hospitalised and spent three nights in intensive care when he was ill with the novel coronavirus last year.

“I’ve got to lose more weight - I’ve got to lose all of that,” he said.

Johnson has repeatedly spoken about his efforts to shed pounds from a peak weight of 17st 6lb (112 kg). In recent months he has been pictured working out with a personal trainer in London’s parks.

He likes to describe himself as fit as a butcher's dog.