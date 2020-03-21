Britain 'two or three weeks' behind Italy on coronavirus - PM Johnson

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Britain was only “two or three” weeks behind Italy on the spread of coronavirus, prime minister Boris Johnson said.

In comments carried in the Sunday Telegraph and other Sunday newspapers, Johnson said Britain’s health service could be overwhelmed.

“Unless we act together, unless we make the heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread - then it is all too likely that our own NHS will be similarly overwhelmed,” he said. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Daniel Wallis)