British PM Johnson still recovering at country residence - spokesman

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues his recovery from COVID-19 at his country residence and any decision to return to work in London will be taken on the advice of his doctors, his spokesman said on Friday.

Earlier, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that Johnson was planning to return to work as early as Monday.

The spokesman declined to speculate on his return, saying only that the prime minister had been doing more this week, including an audience with Queen Elizabeth and speaking to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“He is continuing his recovery at Chequers. He continues to receive updates from Number 10 (Downing Street) on the coronavirus response and to speak with his colleagues,” the spokesman said.

“He was only discharged from hospital less than two weeks ago and he did have to spend some time in an intensive care unit, so as you’d expect he will want to have medical advice before he returns to work in Number 10.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by David Milliken)