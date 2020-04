FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 22, 2020. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office confirmed on Saturday.

Johnson has been recovering from coronavirus at his country residence after spending three nights in intensive care earlier in April.