Prepare for coronavirus to spread, British PM Johnson says

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the country needed to be prepared for the new coronavirus to spread further.

“I think it’s very important to stress that this is a problem that is likely to become more significant for this country in the course of the next days and weeks,” Johnson said.

“We’ll be making every possible preparation for that and this country is very, very well prepared.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)