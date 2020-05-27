Financials
May 27, 2020 / 3:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Time to move on, urges British PM Johnson over Cummings row

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it was time for Britain to move on from what he described as a “very, very frustrating episode” when his closest adviser Dominic Cummings was accused of violating the coronavirus lockdown rules.

“It’s been a very, very frustrating episode and I understand why people have been so concerned, because this country is going through a horrendously difficult time,” Johnson told a parliamentary committee.

“(If) what we need to do is to focus on getting the message right ... then I think what we need to do really is to move on.”

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below