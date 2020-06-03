UK PM Johnson has had control from start of coronavirus crisis, says spokesman

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had direct control from the outset of the coronavirus crisis, his spokesman said on Wednesday, unveiling a new structure involving two committees as the country moves into another phase of its response.

“The PM has obviously had direct control from the outset of the crisis,” the spokesman told reporters.

He said there would now be a strategy committee and an operations committee because “we are moving into the recovery phase and the implementation of our recovery roadmap”. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)