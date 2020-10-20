Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

UK PM Johnson imposes tighter COVID-19 restrictions on Manchester

By Reuters Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would impose tougher lockdown restrictions on the Greater Manchester region in northern England despite failing to reach a deal on funding support with local leaders.

“This evening, informed by the data we have just seen, I can announce that Greater Manchester will move to the Very High alert level,” Johnson told a news conference on Tuesday.

He said the new restrictions would come into force early on Friday.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Andrew MacAskill, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

