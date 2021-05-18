UK PM Johnson: No conclusive evidence to delay reopening yet

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference about the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain May 14, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday there was currently no conclusive evidence to cause a delay to plans to remove coronavirus restrictions in England next month.

“I don’t see anything conclusive at the moment to say that we need to deviate from the roadmap,” Johnson told reporters.

“We’ve got to be cautious, and we’re keeping everything under very close observation - we’ll know a lot more in a few days time.”