UK PM Johnson says COVID cases rising but lockdown approach correct

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that COVID-19 infection were rising in London and elsewhere, but that his government’s approach to controlling the spread of the virus was still the right one.

“The local and regional approach combined with the national measures remains correct,” Johnson told parliament, when asked why infections continued to rise in areas where local lockdown measures have been put in place. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)