UK PM Johnson says he did not make remark about letting bodies pile up

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said he did not say he would rather bodies piled “high in their thousands” than order a third coronavirus lockdown.

Asked whether he had made the remark, as reported by the Daily Mail newspaper, Johnson said: “No, but again, I think the important thing, I think, that people want us to get on and do as a government is to make sure that the lockdowns work, and, and they have.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Alistair Smout)