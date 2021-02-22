UK PM Johnson says schools are the priority in lockdown easing

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday his government’s priority was to get children back to school in a cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

“Today I’ll be setting out a roadmap to bring us out of lockdown cautiously,” he said on Twitter.

“Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education and wellbeing. We’ll also be prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.” (Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle, editing by Elizabeth Piper)