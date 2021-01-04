UK PM Johnson says: we'll have to take tougher COVID-19 measures - Sky

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would have to take tougher measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, Sky News reported.
Johnson said there were “tough, tough” weeks ahead.
“If you look at the numbers there’s no question we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course,” Johnson said, Sky reported.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton
