UK PM Johnson thanks Britons for abiding by lockdown on return to work

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked Britons for abiding by the lockdown as he returned to work on Monday after recovering from a serious COVID-19 infection.

“Everyday I know that this virus brings new sadness and mourning to households across the land and it is still true that this is the biggest single challenge this country has faced since the war,” Johnson said outside his Downing Street office (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Michael Holden Editing by William Schomberg)