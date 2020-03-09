UK preparing further steps to tackle coronavirus, PM Johnson

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain is making extensive preparations for additional measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Johnson said the country remained in the “contain phase” of the outbreak but that the government was preparing to move to the so-called “delay phase”.

The government will set out further steps in days and weeks ahead to help protect people, particularly the elderly, Johnson said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)