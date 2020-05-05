UK to consider evidence before deciding on coronavirus next steps - PM's spokesman

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will consider evidence provided by scientists at a review on Thursday and then will want to get the decisions right on what next steps Britain should take against the coronavirus outbreak, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Asked whether Johnson would make a statement unveiling measures covering the next phase of Britain’s plan against the novel coronavirus, the spokesman said: “I think what matters is that we get this right, that we fully consider all the evidence and ensure that we can communicate the next steps whatever they may be in a very clear way to the public.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)