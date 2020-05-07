UK will announce very limited easing of lockdown -PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a very limited easing of Britain’s coronavirus lockdown next week because the government will not do anything to risk a second spike in COVID-19 cases, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Johnson is due to announce possible changes to social restrictions on Sunday following a review by ministers of the current measures.

His spokesman told reporters that while the government understood the huge impact on the economy of the lockdown, which has shuttered most shops and businesses, it would be worse to ease the measures too soon. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)