UK's Boris Johnson: Astra jab is safe, I'm getting mine tomorrow

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in Britain were safe and he was due to have his Astra jab on Friday.

“The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe. The thing that isn’t safe is catching COVID which is why it’s so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes,” Johnson said at a news conference in Downing Street.

“As it happens I’m getting mine tomorrow, and the centre where I’m getting jabbed is currently using the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine ... and that is the one I’ll be having.”