FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the start of a COVID vaccination programme on Tuesday and thanked health workers, scientists and people who had volunteered for testing.

“We will beat this together,” Johnson said in a message on social media, and urged the public to continue to follow guidance aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.