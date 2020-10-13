UK Labour leader calls for "circuit breaker" coronavirus lockdown

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called on Tuesday for a two to three week “circuit breaker” lockdown, telling Prime Minister Boris Johnson he should act according to scientific advice to reduce the number of COVID cases.

“That’s why I’m calling for a two to three circuit break in England,” he told a news conference, suggesting a temporary set of clear restrictions that would not mean schools closing but instead run across an upcoming holiday. (Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)