Scottish police hand file to prosecutors over whether lawmaker broke COVID-19 rules

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish police have handed the results of an initial investigation to prosecutors into whether lawmaker Margaret Ferrier broke COVID-19 rules because she made a long train journey after testing positive for the virus.

“We have submitted an initial assessment of the circumstances to Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and are carrying out further enquiries under their direction,” Police Scotland said in a tweet.

Ferrier learned that her test was positive at the end of September after she had spoken in Britain’s parliament at Westminster. She has apologised for then taking the train more than 400 miles back to Scotland, a move for which her Scottish National Party (SNP) suspended her.

It is mandatory in England for people to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19.