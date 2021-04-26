Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK government inquiry into lockdown leak is ongoing, says PM's spokesman

By Reuters Staff

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - A British government inquiry into who was behind a leak of plans to introduce a second coronavirus lockdown last year is ongoing, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, declining to comment on any speculation surrounding it.

“The leak inquiry into this is ongoing,” he told reporters, adding he would not comment on any “speculation” connected with it while the investigation was going ahead.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andy Bruce

